SadBoy Loko, Kap G, YBE - Palm Trees
SadboyLoko teams up with Kap G and YBE to drop the visuals to the 2022 summer anthem “Palm Trees,” produced by multi-platinum producer Cricket and released through Prajin Records.
SmartLink: https://orcd.co/palmtrees_sadboyloko
