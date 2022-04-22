SadBoy Loko, Kap G, YBE - Palm Trees

SadboyLoko teams up with Kap G and YBE to drop the visuals to the 2022 summer anthem “Palm Trees,” produced by multi-platinum producer Cricket and released through Prajin Records.
SmartLink: https://orcd.co/palmtrees_sadboyloko
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/sadboyloko/
https://www.instagram.com/therealkapg/
https://www.instagram.com/ybemusic/
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/shotbyhectortoro/
Produced by https://www.instagram.com/cricketproductionz/
Executive Produced by https://www.instagram.com/prajinmusicgroup/
