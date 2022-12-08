Livingston Gordon IV - Workout [Unsigned]

Youtube Channel Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJziGTc46r6HCzAFlAJivLQ

This video and song has a meaningLG - Workout (Official Video) Hope you enjoy the video, hope you understand the meaning and message of the song and video. 💪🏾



When we go to the gym, we have a goal when exercising either to gain muscle, lose we,build endurance, etc. The spiritual meaning behind this song is the same thing but except exercising your faith, building your spiritual man, building your spiritual endurance. Some in the gym may use a certain substance even if it's organic but we know our true substance is the word of God. None of US, including myself as you can see, are perfect but that's what we're trying to build is our perfection in God and Christ.



I'll eventually make a video decoding my lyrics because from beginning to the end my bars either has double or triple meanings, or can I say speaks in parables 😁 The title of the song is WORKOUT, THE SONG WAS MADE TO WORK OUT TO, THE TITLE OF THE SONG MEANING THAT THINGS WILL WORKOUT AS LONG