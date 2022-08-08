Man Murders 4 Neighbors Including A Mother And Daughter Then Posts This Video On Facebook Claiming They Used Telepathy To Control His Mind!

A convicted burglar was arrested for murdering an elderly couple, a mother and her 15-year-old daughter then took to Facebook to claim they'd been controlling his mind by using telepathy.



Stephen Marlow ranted after he allegedly killed Clyde Knox, 82, Knox's wife Eva, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and Anderson's daughter Kayla, 15, in Butler Township, Ohio on Friday.



He said: 'I will be launching the first counter-attack against mind control in human history.



'I want to be very clear, this will not be an active shooter event. I will be executing some of the people responsible for activating active shooters.



'If I happen to survive, please visit me in prison, only to see the same man you’ve almost known. I will gladly die to expose this.



'If I can help another targeted individual fight back against telepathy, then the sacrifice will be worth it.'



Marlow lived close to his victims, although it is unclear if he knew them personally. It is also unclear if the two families killed knew one another.



The burglar, who completed probation earlier this year, was arrested by local police in Kansas Saturday after the FBI launched a manhunt to find him.



He also claimed during his rant that his supposed mind controllers used 'ventriloquism' to 'move thoughts and mouths' and that he'd been persecuted more than any other person in human history. Posted by JR