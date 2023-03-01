Vanessa Bryant Reaches $29 Million Settlement With Los Angeles County Over Kobe/Gianna Helicopter Crash Photos!

BROKEN? 5,724 views

Vanessa Bryant will receive a $29 million settlement from Los Angeles County stemming from her claims that graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and one of her daughters, Gianna, in 2020 were shared by members of the fire and sheriff's department. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS