Vanessa Bryant Reaches $29 Million Settlement With Los Angeles County Over Kobe/Gianna Helicopter Crash Photos!
Vanessa Bryant will receive a $29 million settlement from Los Angeles County stemming from her claims that graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and one of her daughters, Gianna, in 2020 were shared by members of the fire and sheriff's department. Posted By Persist
