Draw Your Own Conclusions: Conspiracy Theory Claims Kobe Bryant Was Killed By Pharmaceuticals Companies Over His Lawsuit!
A conspiracy theorist says Kobe was killed 3 days before his trial with a Kobe Bryant Pharmaceuticals company. had every reason to be mad when Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals used his name to release a energy pill onto the market. Kobe had been battling for 3 years—he had sent several notices to the company to stop using the name. They retaliated, saying it was an animal that they were using, and Roger Mayweather also shared that name. Hi-Tech has been attempting to trademark “Black Mamba HYPERRUSH.”. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS