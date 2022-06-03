SMH, Of All Places: 5 People Shot While Attending A Funeral In Racine, Wisconsin!
Five people were shot and injured while attending a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin. According to the Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory, a funeral service was being held for a Da'Shontay Lucas King Jr. Several of King's family members were hit during the gunfire. The extent and severity of their injuries are unknown at this time. Posted By Persist
