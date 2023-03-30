Former President Donald Trump Indicted By New York Grand Jury!
Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury Thursday, the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president and an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.
At the focus of the investigation was hush-money payments made to women on Trumps behalf. Prosecutors from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have been presenting evidence to the grand jury and calling witnesses since January.
This week, the hearings ended and the grand jury determined enough evidence existed to indict Trump which, in New York, is the equivalent to issuing a formal felony charge. Posted By Ghost
