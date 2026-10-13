THOUGHTS? Jake Paul Takes The Stage To Deliver A Speech At Donald Trump’s Rally In Ohio! "The Woke Socialist Movement Has Never Built A Country"

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20,290
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Thoughts?

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FBI Director Raises Doubts On Whether Donald Trump's Ear Was Grazed By Bullet During Assassination Attempt!

FBI Director Raises Doubts On Whether Donald Trump's Ear Was Grazed By Bullet During Assassination Attempt!

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86,207
date submitted
Daniel Cormier Confronts Jake Paul In Crowd At UFC 261!

Daniel Cormier Confronts Jake Paul In Crowd At UFC 261!

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395,183
date submitted
Jake Paul Fails To Repeat Floyd Mayweather "Gotcha Hat" Stunt On Tyron Woodley!

Jake Paul Fails To Repeat Floyd Mayweather "Gotcha Hat" Stunt On Tyron Woodley!

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227,089
date submitted
Can Jake Really Do This? Jake Paul Knocks Out Andre August In The 1st Round!

Can Jake Really Do This? Jake Paul Knocks Out Andre August In The 1st Round!

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158,266
date submitted
Agree Or Disagree? Dude Believes The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Fight Was Rigged! "He Looks Way Too Happy Losing"

Agree Or Disagree? Dude Believes The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Fight Was Rigged! "He Looks Way Too Happy Losing"

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424,855
date submitted
It Got Real: Jake Paul Sprints Away After Floyd Mayweather & His Team Try To "Jump" Him, Jake Responds!

It Got Real: Jake Paul Sprints Away After Floyd Mayweather & His Team Try To "Jump" Him, Jake Responds!

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192,681
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Mike Tyson Sends A Serious Warning To Jake Paul Before Their Boxing Fight Next Week!

Mike Tyson Sends A Serious Warning To Jake Paul Before Their Boxing Fight Next Week!

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79,372
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Well Damn: Snoop Dogg Tells Dana White To Bet $2 Million On The Jake Paul & Ben Askren Boxing Match! "I Got Jake"

Well Damn: Snoop Dogg Tells Dana White To Bet $2 Million On The Jake Paul & Ben Askren Boxing Match! "I Got Jake"

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246,925
date submitted
Jake Paul Responds To Dana White For Accusing Him Of Using Steroids!

Jake Paul Responds To Dana White For Accusing Him Of Using Steroids!

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130,023
date submitted
Muhammad Ali’s Grandson 'Nico Ali Walsh' Turned Down A Multi-Million Dollar Offer To Fight Jake Paul! "I’m Not Part Of That Circus League Of Boxing"

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson 'Nico Ali Walsh' Turned Down A Multi-Million Dollar Offer To Fight Jake Paul! "I’m Not Part Of That Circus League Of Boxing"

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106,989
date submitted
Chaos: Jake Paul Snatches Floyd Mayweather's Hat After They Came Face-To-Face "I'll Kill You Motherf**ker!"

Chaos: Jake Paul Snatches Floyd Mayweather's Hat After They Came Face-To-Face "I'll Kill You Motherf**ker!"

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243,405
date submitted
Jake Paul Gets A TKO Victory In The 6th Round Against Mike Perry!

Jake Paul Gets A TKO Victory In The 6th Round Against Mike Perry!

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133,575
date submitted
Real Or Fake? Video Shows A Man Unable To Vote For Donald Trump On A Kentucky Voting Machine, After Multiple Tries It Auto-Selects Kamala!

Real Or Fake? Video Shows A Man Unable To Vote For Donald Trump On A Kentucky Voting Machine, After Multiple Tries It Auto-Selects Kamala!

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66,080
date submitted
Hold Up: Dave Chappelle Gets Tackled While Performing Onstage At Hollywood Bowl!

Hold Up: Dave Chappelle Gets Tackled While Performing Onstage At Hollywood Bowl!

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349,100
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"He Hits Like A B*tch" Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul At The Weigh In!

"He Hits Like A B*tch" Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul At The Weigh In!

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126,080
date submitted
Settle The Feud: Jake Paul Offers Kanye West & Pete Davidson $30 Million Each For Boxing Fight!

Settle The Feud: Jake Paul Offers Kanye West & Pete Davidson $30 Million Each For Boxing Fight!

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103,756
date submitted
Illinois Republican Tells Trump Rally That Roe Verdict A "Victory For White Life"

Illinois Republican Tells Trump Rally That Roe Verdict A "Victory For White Life"

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132,424
date submitted
Joe Biden Takes Shots At Donald Trump During Speech After Recovering From COVID!

Joe Biden Takes Shots At Donald Trump During Speech After Recovering From COVID!

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92,908
date submitted
Dana White Goes In On Jake Paul For Wanting To Fight Mike Tyson! "He'll Fight Clint Eastwood Next, He’s 93 Years Old”

Dana White Goes In On Jake Paul For Wanting To Fight Mike Tyson! "He'll Fight Clint Eastwood Next, He’s 93 Years Old”

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79,157
date submitted
Wrong For That: Nate Diaz Violated Buddy At The Jake Paul Fight!

Wrong For That: Nate Diaz Violated Buddy At The Jake Paul Fight!

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180,950
date submitted
Fetty Wap, Signed To Trey Way, Arrested By The Feds In Serious Drug Ring Bust At Rolling Loud... Charged With Dealing Heroin & Fentanyl!

Fetty Wap, Signed To Trey Way, Arrested By The Feds In Serious Drug Ring Bust At Rolling Loud... Charged With Dealing Heroin & Fentanyl!

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230,043
date submitted
Damn: Jake Paul Roasted By The ESPYS Host!

WILD FOR THAT Damn: Jake Paul Roasted By The ESPYS Host!

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56,364
date submitted
Jake Paul Responds To "Old Head" Conor McGregor About Fighting Mike Tyson!

Jake Paul Responds To "Old Head" Conor McGregor About Fighting Mike Tyson!

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79,906
date submitted
Say What? Lizzo Addresses Rumor That She Killed A Fan By Stage-Diving! "I'm Not That Big"

Say What? Lizzo Addresses Rumor That She Killed A Fan By Stage-Diving! "I'm Not That Big"

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198,422
date submitted
Is Jake A Problem? Jake Paul Grabs Quick 1st Round TKO To Beat Ryan Bourland!

Is Jake A Problem? Jake Paul Grabs Quick 1st Round TKO To Beat Ryan Bourland!

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120,885
date submitted
It's Going Down: Jake Paul & Anderson Silva Face-Off & Jake Calls Dana White A "B*tch"

It's Going Down: Jake Paul & Anderson Silva Face-Off & Jake Calls Dana White A "B*tch"

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111,730
date submitted
Jake Paul Might Be Cooked: Mike Tyson Drops His Sparring Partner! "I'm Just Getting Started"

Jake Paul Might Be Cooked: Mike Tyson Drops His Sparring Partner! "I'm Just Getting Started"

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107,777
date submitted
Savage: Donald Trump Shares "Bidenica" Sleep Aid Parody Before His Debate Tonight With Joe Biden!

Savage: Donald Trump Shares "Bidenica" Sleep Aid Parody Before His Debate Tonight With Joe Biden!

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87,602
date submitted
He Shook: Jake Paul Was Scared To Look Tyron Woodley In The Eyes During Their Promo Photoshoot For The Boxing Fight!

He Shook: Jake Paul Was Scared To Look Tyron Woodley In The Eyes During Their Promo Photoshoot For The Boxing Fight!

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436,758
date submitted
He Calling Out Everybody: Jake Paul Says He'll Knock Out THE GAME For Charity "It Would Be An Easy Fight"

He Calling Out Everybody: Jake Paul Says He'll Knock Out THE GAME For Charity "It Would Be An Easy Fight"

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150,949
date submitted
Tyron Woodley Speaks On Getting 'Jake Paul' Tattoo For A Rematch! "For A Nice Bag, Yeah Of Course"

Tyron Woodley Speaks On Getting 'Jake Paul' Tattoo For A Rematch! "For A Nice Bag, Yeah Of Course"

views
114,426
date submitted
Jake Paul Visits The Streets That Raised Him!

Jake Paul Visits The Streets That Raised Him!

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141,080
date submitted
MMA Fighter Bryce Mitchell Makes Disturbing Comment About Jake Paul And The Anthony Joshua Car Crash!

SMH MMA Fighter Bryce Mitchell Makes Disturbing Comment About Jake Paul And The Anthony Joshua Car Crash!

views
137,870
date submitted
Donald Trump's Speech Has People Thinking He Really Has Dementia & Wore His Pants Backwards!

Donald Trump's Speech Has People Thinking He Really Has Dementia & Wore His Pants Backwards!

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303,945
date submitted
Smoking On That Jake Paul Pack: KSI Clowns Jake Paul After Losing To Tommy Fury!

Smoking On That Jake Paul Pack: KSI Clowns Jake Paul After Losing To Tommy Fury!

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112,378
date submitted
"That's A Bad Place To Fall" Donald Trump Reacts To President Biden's Air Force Academy Tumble!

"That's A Bad Place To Fall" Donald Trump Reacts To President Biden's Air Force Academy Tumble!

views
59,389
date submitted
Jake Paul VS Nate Diaz Fight Highlights!

Jake Paul VS Nate Diaz Fight Highlights!

views
115,935
date submitted
Wild Finish: The Swiss Smelled Victory In The Anchor Leg Of The Women's 4x400, But Things Took A Turn For The Worse!

Wild Finish: The Swiss Smelled Victory In The Anchor Leg Of The Women's 4x400, But Things Took A Turn For The Worse!

views
114,545
date submitted
Woah: Third Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted!

Woah: Third Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted!

views
238,085
date submitted
You Know He's Frontin... Guy Built Like Evander Holyfield Is Claiming To Be The Best 8th Grader In The Country... Dominating The Court!

You Know He's Frontin... Guy Built Like Evander Holyfield Is Claiming To Be The Best 8th Grader In The Country... Dominating The Court!

views
375,777
date submitted