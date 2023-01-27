Meanwhile In Florida: Amazon Driver Gets Robbed At Gunpoint By Convicted Felons During A Delivery In Broad Daylight!

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriffs Office released terrifying dashcam video of two men robbing an Amazon driver at gunpoint in broad daylight on Jan. 13. One man is seen holding a gun to the worker's neck before going into the back of the truck to steal packages. The other man is outside the truck for most of the video, but he pops inside the driver's side door when his partner goes into the back to take the packages. The men were later identified as Arkimase Divinard, 22, and Joel Junior Aime, 23. The sheriff's office said the Amazon driver was not hurt during the crime. Divinard and Aime, who both have long criminal histories, share 85 felony charges and 11 felony convictions between the two of them.

Posted by CZ