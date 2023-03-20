Jury Finds 3 Men Guilty For 2018 Murder Of XXXTentacion!
Three men have been found guilty of the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion who was shot in broad daylight in South Florida while being robbed of $50,000. Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury after seven days of deliberation. They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS