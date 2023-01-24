They Built Different: Chicago Goons Armed With Guns Politely Rob A Delivery Man For His Vehicle!
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys. Posted by JR
