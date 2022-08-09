Sheesh: Texas Woman Charged With Six Counts Of Murder In Fiery Windsor Hills Crash ... Faces Up To 90 Years In Prison!
Video. A nurse from Texas was charged Monday with six counts of murder in a fiery crash at a Windsor Hills intersection that left six dead, including a pregnant woman and her baby. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered nurse from Houston, also faces five counts of vehicular manslaughter in Thursday's crash and fire. She faces up to 90 years to life in prison. Posted By Persist
