Horrible: Brutal Vehicle Crash In California Leaves 6 Dead, Including An Infant & Pregnant Woman!
Six people were killed and seven others were injured in a violent, fiery crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday in Windsor Hills. The crash was caused by a Mercedes coupe that was speeding south on La Brea Avenue and ran a red light, slamming into several cars at Slauson Avenue. Officials say a pregnant woman, an infant and 4 other adults were killed in the crash and subsequent fire. The driver of the Mercedes, described as a woman around 40 years old, survived the crash and was hospitalized. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS