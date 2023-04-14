MMA Fighter Kills Air Force Airman In Florida Bar Brawl With 1 Punch!

"An amateur MMA fighter was arrested for allegedly killing a US Air Force airman with a single punch during a Florida bar fight on Sunday. An autopsy revealed Larry suffered a “3-inch skull fracture” and a bruise the size of a “softball” behind his ear. “Man, I hit that guy,” Johnson allegedly told a witness, according to police. “I laid him out, and I think I killed him.”" -NYPOST
Posted by Thrillz

