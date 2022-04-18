R.I.P. DJ Kay Slay: Harlem Native Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 55!
Keith Grayson aka DJ Kay Slay has died of complications from COVID-19. Grayson's death at age 55 was confirmed by his family in a statement released through HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades. A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. Posted By Persist
