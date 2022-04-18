R.I.P. DJ Kay Slay: Harlem Native Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 55!

BROKEN? 1,181 views

Keith Grayson aka DJ Kay Slay has died of complications from COVID-19. Grayson's death at age 55 was confirmed by his family in a statement released through HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades. A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS