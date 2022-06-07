Mr. Vegas - Driva
Mr. Vegas has teamed up with Nigerian Producer/Artiste Yung Alpha to evolutionize and intigrade Jamaican sounds with African Sounds. Driva, the latest collaboration, is set to create a frenzy among music lovers. The seductive lyrics and soulful beat will be the talking point on social media for a very long time. According to Mr. Vegas, "the evolution of music is happening; there is an urgency to meet the ladies' desires.
