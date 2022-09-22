Marcnerr - Vibin [Label Submitted]
Marcnerr (Florida own) is back with his latest video drop (shot in Miami by way of GclassTv Ent) for his hit single “Vibin”. The remix for the record “Vibin” features billboard chart topping Atlanta legend artist “Gorilla Zoe” which is available everywhere.
Follow Marcnerr & the label: www.Instagram.com/Marcnerr
Www.instagram.com/gclasstv
Music:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3YpoS1MhgvQ0jA8LuGqKhf?si=E_ESZVcOQbOEF4xJkYMApQ
https://music.apple.com/us/album/vibin-remix/1619565502?i=1619565503
