Maverik - WYWD (What You Wanna Do) [VarsitySound Submitted]

BROKEN? 256 views

@moneymav is back with a banger! The
Boston Radio Superstar fuses Afrobeats, Dancehall, hiphop & jazz to create a sound we've never heard before. "What You Wanna Do" features Maverik's smooth, patois-infused flow combined with a catchy hook & a falsetto that will give you the chills! Available now on all platforms. Maverik - WYWD Dancers tap in with the #WYWD challenge
Instagram: @moneymav
Twitter: @moneymav
Youtube: Moneymav
Mavlife clothing out NOW moneymav.com
Bogosplit.com

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS