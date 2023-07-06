Say What? Britney Spears Reportedly Slapped By Security Guard For San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama!
A member of Victor Wembanyama's security detail is accused of backhand slapping Britney Spears. Spears tried to get a photo with Wembanyama, 19, at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel in Vegas, approaching the European basketball star and tapping him on his shoulder. The incident unfolded the instant Spears tapped the 7-foot-4 rookie. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS