All Bad: San Antonio Man Found Out His 911 Dispatcher Wife Was Getting Piped Down By Coworkers, And He Sent Text Messages To The FBI!
A scandal is unfolding at the Bexar County Sheriffs Office in Texas revolving around sexually explicit text messages, which could involve as many as seven law enforcement officers and a married dispatcher. The dispatcher, a sergeant and one deputy are already facing proposed termination. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the employees deny having sex or doing anything inappropriate while on duty. However, two spouses who gave the texts to internal affairs and to WOAI/KABB claim the messages show otherwise. Overnight 911 dispatcher Krystle Perez has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, along with Bexar County Sheriff Sgt. Renaldo Salinas and deputy Juan Leal.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS