After Devastating Knockout, Former Olympian Claims He Injured Ryan Garcia With Body Shot In Sparring Before Gervonta Davis Fight!
A sparring partner of Ryan Garcia has publicly stated that he hurt him with a body shot in training camp for Gervonta Davis fight.
In an interview before the bout, Davis hinted he had mole inside Garcias team, revealing information about his opponent being hurt to the body. It now appears his intel was good, with Erdenebat Tsendbaatar taking to social media to confirm he had Garcia in trouble in sparring with such a shot. Posted By Ghost
