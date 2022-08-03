State Of The Nation Ft. Ghostface Killah & Killah Priest (Wu-Tang) - Super Soldier [Label Submitted]

Tracks: Super Soldier (Inc. Rene LaVice Remixes)
Release Date: 1st August 2022
Label & Distribution: Weaponsgrade Recordings / Sony

London based artist and producer ‘State of the Nation’ has teamed up with the Legendary Wu-Tang Clan to create a series of mind blowing tracks that question everything on the debut album ‘Dark to Light’, to be released at the end of 2022.

Super Soldier

Ghostface Killah rocks a super cosmic opening with galactic level articulation and hype delivery to kick off the journey into the Super Soldier story! In true, unique, Ironman style, Ghost takes us interstellar before the breathtaking chorus locks in the catchy and emotional hook. The depth of the second verse dropped by the ever philosophical Killah Priest is a testament to his expansive knowledge of the universe! The storytelling of Priest captures your imagination in ways that no other rapper can come even close to on this rollercoaster rhyme!

Rene LaVice delivers two blistering remixes of in-your-face Jungle/Drum & Bass bizness to flood your blood with subsonic vibrations!! These extended tracks have been ripping up dancefloors in the US, UK, Europe and Asia!

