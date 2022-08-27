KNA-LO VENGE - Don't Know Remix Feat. Midnight Blu [Unsigned Artist]

Kna-Lo Venge feat Midnight Blu "DON'T KNOW" THE REMIX



Life gives us the test first and then the lesson. You learn quickly or you do not survive. The world can be a cold cold place and for a lot of us we understand that all too well. It takes a lot to persevere and you are forever changed. Keeping a good heart and positive attitude takes strength and courage because we know the raw side of life. Say "no lies" if you say so.... You only know what you know, and you don't know what you don't know.



Directed by Guap City for Guap City Productions From the upcoming 4th studio album by Kna-Lo Venge, MONACO. Shot on Sunset Blvd at Club Bahia in Los Angeles. California.



WEBSITE: https://knalovenge.com/shopmusic/dont-know-remix



