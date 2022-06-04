Fumbled His Future For 2-3 Benjamin's: 12-Year-Old Boy Robs A Gas Station Clerk At Gunpoint… Let’s Off Warning Shot To Prove He Serious!

HARTFORD, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy accused of robbing a gas station clerk at gunpoint was charged with multiple felonies in Van Buren County Family Court Thursday. The boy fire a warning shot before he robbed the Marathon Gas station on East Main Street in Hartford Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., according to the store's surveillance video. The Hartford Middle School student faces six charges, including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm in a building and three counts of felony firearm. The boy could be sentenced as an adult, if convicted, prosecutors said. Surveillance video inside the gas station shows the boy appearing calm as he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store clerk. "Put the money in a bag," the 12-year-old told the woman as he threw his black backpack on the counter. When the clerk asked if the child he if was serious, the boy fired one a single shot into the ceiling, the video showed. Posted by JR