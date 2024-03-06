wshh logo
SHOP MERCHsearch
profile image

Gah Dayum, He Ate That: Dude Tried To Show Out Riding His Bike At Full Speed And Comes Up Short!

views
9,490
date submitted
Today
DESCRIPTION

Posted by CZ

nextvideos
Gah Dayum, He Ate That: Dude Tried To Show Out Riding His Bike At Full Speed And Comes Up Short!
Gah Dayum, He Ate That: Dude Tried To Show Out Riding His Bike At Full Speed And Comes Up Short!
views
9,360
date submitted
Today
Bad Idea From The Jump: Dude Tried To Show Out Riding His Bike Down A Mountain & Comes Up Short!
Bad Idea From The Jump: Dude Tried To Show Out Riding His Bike Down A Mountain & Comes Up Short!
views
67,007
date submitted
May 31, 2023
Sweaty Palms: Dude Riding A Bike At Full Speed At Night Through The Forest!
Sweaty Palms: Dude Riding A Bike At Full Speed At Night Through The Forest!
views
53,911
date submitted
Jun 05, 2023
He Trained Them Well: Dude Takes His Parrots Out To Fly Beside Him While Riding His Bike!
He Trained Them Well: Dude Takes His Parrots Out To Fly Beside Him While Riding His Bike!
views
153,689
date submitted
Jun 12, 2021
That Speed Though: Thug Runs A Foot Race To Show Off His High Speed At 6’6!
That Speed Though: Thug Runs A Foot Race To Show Off His High Speed At 6’6!
views
100,511
date submitted
Mar 09, 2023
Got Dealt With: Dude Tried To Steal That Man's Bike And Caught Them Hands!
Got Dealt With: Dude Tried To Steal That Man's Bike And Caught Them Hands!
views
131,530
date submitted
Sep 19, 2022
Cold Blooded: Goon Tries To Shoot Man Holding A Baby On Fathers Day, But A Miracle Saves Them Both!
Cold Blooded: Goon Tries To Shoot Man Holding A Baby On Fathers Day, But A Miracle Saves Them Both!
views
231,586
date submitted
Jun 20, 2022
Someone Hit Conor McGregor While He Was Riding His Bike!
Someone Hit Conor McGregor While He Was Riding His Bike!
views
115,251
date submitted
Jan 27, 2023
Gah Dayum: Dude Gets Beaten & Knocked Out By Beach Goers After Attempting To Skip The Bathroom Line At Hollywood Beach!
Gah Dayum: Dude Gets Beaten & Knocked Out By Beach Goers After Attempting To Skip The Bathroom Line At Hollywood Beach!
views
172,150
date submitted
Aug 07, 2022
Slap Of The Century: He Laid This Man Out With A Vicious Slap!
Slap Of The Century: He Laid This Man Out With A Vicious Slap!
views
131,462
date submitted
Jan 20, 2023
Woah: Things Go Horribly Wrong For This Man Cleaning His Truck!
Woah: Things Go Horribly Wrong For This Man Cleaning His Truck!
views
95,711
date submitted
May 07, 2023
Gah Dayum: Dude Gets The Taste Punched Out His Mouth By His Girlfriend During An Argument Outside A Bar!
Gah Dayum: Dude Gets The Taste Punched Out His Mouth By His Girlfriend During An Argument Outside A Bar!
views
135,822
date submitted
Oct 28, 2023
Gah Dayum: Big Dude Gets The Spit Knocked Out His Mouth Multiple Times By A Man For Allegedly Lying To Him!
Gah Dayum: Big Dude Gets The Spit Knocked Out His Mouth Multiple Times By A Man For Allegedly Lying To Him!
views
124,438
date submitted
Sep 29, 2023
Gah Dayum: Dude Gets Sucker Punched After Boxing Match Went Wrong At The Family Gathering!
Gah Dayum: Dude Gets Sucker Punched After Boxing Match Went Wrong At The Family Gathering!
views
149,983
date submitted
Sep 24, 2023
Good Luck Knocking Him Out: Dude Ate This Vicious Slap!
Good Luck Knocking Him Out: Dude Ate This Vicious Slap!
views
64,654
date submitted
Dec 22, 2023
Speed Bagged His Face: Dude Gets Hit With Multiple Combo Punches After He Tried To Finesse A Guy That Sold Him A Cigarette!
Speed Bagged His Face: Dude Gets Hit With Multiple Combo Punches After He Tried To Finesse A Guy That Sold Him A Cigarette!
views
307,933
date submitted
Dec 04, 2021
Gah Dayum: Man Gets Viciously Attacked By A Bull As He Struggled To Escape!
Gah Dayum: Man Gets Viciously Attacked By A Bull As He Struggled To Escape!
views
60,764
date submitted
Mar 27, 2023
His Last Moment: Man Tries To Attack An Off-Duty Cop With A Scythe, It Doesn't End Well For Him!
His Last Moment: Man Tries To Attack An Off-Duty Cop With A Scythe, It Doesn't End Well For Him!
views
138,107
date submitted
Nov 29, 2022
No Way: Dude Tried To Show Off His New Hellcat But Ended Up Totaling It!
No Way: Dude Tried To Show Off His New Hellcat But Ended Up Totaling It!
views
139,574
date submitted
Jan 13, 2022
Damn: Homeboy Riding A Bike Gets Hit And Goes Flying!
Damn: Homeboy Riding A Bike Gets Hit And Goes Flying!
views
206,881
date submitted
Mar 17, 2021
Gah Dayum: Bull Absolutely Destroys This Man!
Gah Dayum: Bull Absolutely Destroys This Man!
views
140,316
date submitted
Jun 27, 2022
These Chicks Ain't Nothing But Trouble: When Trying To Catch Your Baby Mama Creeping Goes Wrong!
These Chicks Ain't Nothing But Trouble: When Trying To Catch Your Baby Mama Creeping Goes Wrong!
views
231,083
date submitted
Jun 09, 2022
All Bad: Longboarding Goes Wrong! (Rewind)
All Bad: Longboarding Goes Wrong! (Rewind)
views
125,864
date submitted
Sep 17, 2021
Incredible: Dude Balances A Couch On His Head While Riding A Bike In NYC!
Incredible: Dude Balances A Couch On His Head While Riding A Bike In NYC!
views
54,165
date submitted
Aug 02, 2023
Gah Damn: He Hit Him With That Combo Knockout!
Gah Damn: He Hit Him With That Combo Knockout!
views
106,779
date submitted
Jul 05, 2023
Gah Dayum, That Was Personal: Shorty Gets Ran Up On While On A Date & Gets Her Jaw Rocked!
Gah Dayum, That Was Personal: Shorty Gets Ran Up On While On A Date & Gets Her Jaw Rocked!
views
137,700
date submitted
May 03, 2022
Uncle Phil Of The Trap: Dudes Gets Thrown Out Of The Traphouse Like Jazzy Jeff On Fresh Prince!
Uncle Phil Of The Trap: Dudes Gets Thrown Out Of The Traphouse Like Jazzy Jeff On Fresh Prince!
views
400,740
date submitted
Mar 11, 2021
Seek And Destroy: Dude Picked The Wrong Family To Steal A Bike From!
Seek And Destroy: Dude Picked The Wrong Family To Steal A Bike From!
views
222,545
date submitted
Jun 25, 2021
Woah: Tank Runs Over A Car At Full Speed!
Woah: Tank Runs Over A Car At Full Speed!
views
63,929
date submitted
Apr 10, 2023
Instant Regret: Dude Ate Out A Random Chick At A Pool Party And Got More Then What He Bargained For!
Instant Regret: Dude Ate Out A Random Chick At A Pool Party And Got More Then What He Bargained For!
views
267,677
date submitted
Mar 23, 2023
Man Tries To Stab His Ex-Girlfriend At Work But Fails Miserably!
Man Tries To Stab His Ex-Girlfriend At Work But Fails Miserably!
views
139,413
date submitted
Jun 04, 2022
Insane: Dude Tried To Show Off In His Perfectly Restored 1970 Chevelle And Things Quickly Went Left!
Insane: Dude Tried To Show Off In His Perfectly Restored 1970 Chevelle And Things Quickly Went Left!
views
137,609
date submitted
Dec 11, 2022
UPS Driver Springs Into Action Saving Boy Trapped By Package!
UPS Driver Springs Into Action Saving Boy Trapped By Package!
views
119,525
date submitted
Oct 23, 2022
Damn: Dude Gets Lifted Up Into The Air And Slammed To The Ground During Brawl!
Damn: Dude Gets Lifted Up Into The Air And Slammed To The Ground During Brawl!
views
292,023
date submitted
Jan 25, 2021
How Did He Not Feel That? You Won’t Believe What Happened To This Man’s Foot While Riding His Dirt Bike!
How Did He Not Feel That? You Won’t Believe What Happened To This Man’s Foot While Riding His Dirt Bike!
views
94,447
date submitted
Aug 16, 2023
Guy Unknowingly Captures His Last Ride On GoPro Before Being Paralyzed After The Crash!
Guy Unknowingly Captures His Last Ride On GoPro Before Being Paralyzed After The Crash!
views
165,566
date submitted
Apr 15, 2022
Shoulder Left The Chat: Dude Gets The Skeletal Structures Rocked Out Of Him After Riding His Bike Down A Mountain!
Shoulder Left The Chat: Dude Gets The Skeletal Structures Rocked Out Of Him After Riding His Bike Down A Mountain!
views
76,316
date submitted
Jun 10, 2023
She Instantly Hit That Life Alert: Granny Tried To Show Out On The Swing Set And Almost Killed Herself!
She Instantly Hit That Life Alert: Granny Tried To Show Out On The Swing Set And Almost Killed Herself!
views
186,471
date submitted
Jul 24, 2021
That First Bite Was His Warning: Dude Tried To Mess With A Crocodile During A Live Show And Paid The Price!
That First Bite Was His Warning: Dude Tried To Mess With A Crocodile During A Live Show And Paid The Price!
views
81,599
date submitted
May 09, 2023
That’s Gonna Leave A Mark: Dude Tried To Show Off In His Muscle Car But He Wasn't Expecting This To Happen!
That’s Gonna Leave A Mark: Dude Tried To Show Off In His Muscle Car But He Wasn't Expecting This To Happen!
views
105,687
date submitted
Oct 31, 2022