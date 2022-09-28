Hectic: 2 Dead After Wild Drag Race In Wildwood, New Jersey!
Jeffrey Sutherland, 34-year-old Timothy Ogden of Clayton, N.J., and 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle, Penn., died after being struck by a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Pittsburgh man Gerald J. White, at the illegal H2Oi auto event Saturday night. Authorities say Ogden was the passenger in a car allegedly struck by White, while Weakland was an onlooker. Posted By Persist
