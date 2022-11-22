Kobe Bryant's Daughter 'Natalia Bryan' Seeks Restraining Order Against Gun-Obsessed Stalker!
A stalker with a criminal history involving guns has been doing everything he can to find her. Natalia Bryant beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, whom she accuses of stalking her. The docs say Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving firearms. Posted By Persist
