Kobe Bryant's Daughter 'Natalia Bryan' Seeks Restraining Order Against Gun-Obsessed Stalker!

BROKEN? 12,750 views

A stalker with a criminal history involving guns has been doing everything he can to find her. Natalia Bryant beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, whom she accuses of stalking her. The docs say Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving firearms. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS