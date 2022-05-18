GFM Leek - New Money Intro [Label Submitted]
Releases his first single after 2 years time off, opening up with his bursting Intro to his project “New Money” EP. looking to grasp the ears of a new audience and gain new attention around the world. So, take a look and give it a listen , you might like something. Thanks in advance., we’ll be coming to you with more material shortly…
Follow him on IG : https://instagram.com/gfmleek?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
New Money EP : https://music.apple.com/us/album/new-money-ep/1618615799
Director : https://instagram.com/manbehindtheeye?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Manager : https://www.instagram.com/qawi.el
Mgmt Label : https://instagram.com/soundproofmusicgroup?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS