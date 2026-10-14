RISKING IT Sheesh: Influencer Tarzan Grapples With A 19 Foot Python And Almost Lost!
By Persist
4,502
DESCRIPTION
Influencer Tarzan Grapples With A 19 Foot Python And Almost Lost!
nextvideos
Risking It: Florida Man Wrestles 19-Foot Burmese Python!
61,124
The Panic In His Eyes: Homie Tried Flexin On The Balcony But Things Went Left Quick!
547,242
Yikes: Python Almost Takes This Mans Face Off!
224,999
Sheesh: Buddy Almost Got A Multi Kill Celebrating With His AK!
238,768
Woah: She Stepped Outside And Almost Got Hot By Lightning!
142,390
You Know He Hurt: Dude Lost Control While Dirt Biking & Almost Lost A Leg!
143,259
WHOA Block Going Crazy: Officer Opens Fire On 19-Year-old During Foot Chase!
67,321
PROTECTING THE GIRLS Adrien Broner Almost Throws Hands With 7-Foot Giant For Touching His Girl’s Drink!
104,221
That Lion King Ish Is Real... Hyenas Tried To Jump + Offset Almost Lost His Life Trying To Play With A Lion!
193,439
She Lost A Bet And Had To Do This!
323,314
Might Be A Lost Cause: Dude Opens Up To Dr. Drew About His Foot Fetish And Things Got Weird Real Fast!
62,726
Mike Tyson Almost Lost His Cool When A Fan Accidently Punched Him In The Face!
116,613
You Know She Hurting: Chick Tried To Tarzan Swing From The Top Of A Tree And Fails Miserably!
147,104
WILDIN Doing The Most: Jake Paul Trains With A Large Python Wrapped Around The Punching Bag!
19,653
WRESTLING WITH A PIT! Straight Tarzan Ish: Man With A Black Belt Attacked By Vicious Pitbull After Gate Is Left Open!
113,724
Pack Your Things & Leave: The Size Of This Reticulated Python In India Is Crazy!
174,451
Final Destination Type Sh*t: Dude Almost Lost His Life In This Terrifying Elevator!
144,760
Say What? Britney Spears Reportedly Slapped By Security Guard For San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama!
80,819
Female Influencer Dealing With A Legit Stalker… Dude Got Arrested, Released, And Keeps Coming Back To Her Jersey Home!
99,208
He Gone: Handcuffed Man Kicks Off His Slippers And Takes Officer On A Foot Chase!
318,660
Fellas Gotta Be Careful, These Chicks Ain’t Loyal: Man Speaks Out After Being Shot By His Own Homie Over A Female!
150,648
NATURE'S WILD! Snake Hunters In Florida Find Two Burmese Python Nests With 120 Eggs And The Footage Is Insane
84,755
Man Orders DoorDash And Ends Up Reuniting With A Long-Lost Best Friend From Third Grade!
92,038
Almost Lost His Life: Security Guard Came Inches Away From Death During His Work Shift!
132,036
HELLA NASTY! She Kept Her Boot On For 2 Years Straight… And Didn’t Look At Her Foot Once! Doctor Almost Threw Up After Looking Underneath
139,322
JUST SAD Just Sad: Fans Think Influencer Valeria Márquez Was G*nned Down And Setup By Her Friend!
66,195
All Bad: Man Jumps A 100-Foot Cliff While With His Friends And Breaks His Back After Landing Goes Wrong!
128,947
16-Foot-Long Carpet Snake Filmed Climbing Through Trees In Australia!
105,815
Sheesh: Fisherman Try To Recover A Container Full Of iPhones That Fell Into The Ocean During A Storm!
378,530
Super Impressive: This Kid Is Spot On With His Gun Impressions!
131,312
Heated: Charleston White Almost Got Into An Altercation With A Podcaster!
43,191
Lil Uzi Vert Was At The Super Bowl Flaunting His Infinity Stone!
259,431
TMI Why He Get So Detailed? Ray J Says He Almost Slept With A Trans Girl!
30,326
LAWD Sheesh: Shorty is Fit And Thick At The Same Damn Time!
120,081
Social Media Influencer With Over 1.2 Million Followers Did A Meet & Greet... But No One Showed Up!
224,488
No More Leg Day For Her: When Doing Leg Day Goes Wrong!
237,530
Laid Him Out: Tarzan Caught A Massive Crocodile That Was Hellbent On Getting Away!
102,838
Sheesh: Dude Wanted The Wax Treatment But Couldn't Handle It!
200,236
FLORIDA STING MAGA Influencer Craig Long Arrested In Florida Sting Operation After Allegedly Soliciting Undercover Officer
67,649
KO! Sheesh: Boxing Fight Ends With A Vicious Knockout!
97,150