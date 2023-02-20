Saudi Arabia’s Megaproject Called Trojena Is Expected To Cost An Eye-Watering $500 Billion! (Expected To Be Completed By 2026)
Saudi Arabia’s megaproject, called Trojena, is expected to cost an eye-watering $500 billion. And this is no concept, Saudi Arabia has already started building it. In fact, Saudi Arabia is so serious about the Trojena project that it plans to finish it until 2026, and has committed to hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. Posted by PSmooth
