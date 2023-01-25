Gone In 60 Seconds Type-Ish: Car Thieves With High-Tech Tools Drive Away With Car In Minutes!
Vehicle thefts are up in several parts of Canada, with thieves often using high-tech tools to drive away with your car in minutes (or less) — and it’s not just luxury vehicles they’re after. “Really any push button keyless entry, keyless start vehicle is susceptible,” former police officer and Équité Association crime expert Bryan Gast said. Posted by PSmooth
