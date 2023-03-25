Crazy Details: Unreal Engine Shows Off An Example Of Graphics In The Future!
Epic revealed some footage from the development of Hellblade 2 using the tech with Ninja Theory's mocap equipment, a video it claims "hasn't been polished or edited in any way" beyond the program's automatic processing. It's a brief look, but it's probably the most photorealistic videogame animation ever seen. Posted By Persist
