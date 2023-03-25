Crazy Details: Unreal Engine Shows Off An Example Of Graphics In The Future!

BROKEN? 2,759 views

Epic revealed some footage from the development of Hellblade 2 using the tech with Ninja Theory's mocap equipment, a video it claims "hasn't been polished or edited in any way" beyond the program's automatic processing. It's a brief look, but it's probably the most photorealistic videogame animation ever seen. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS