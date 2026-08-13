YIKES All Bad: Wife Catches Her Husband On A Date With An Onlyfans Chick, He Spent $200K On Her!

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Awkward AF: Wife Catches Her Husband Cheating With A Co-Worker!

Awkward AF: Wife Catches Her Husband Cheating With A Co-Worker!

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256,369
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Well That Was Messy: Wife Catches Her Husband With His Secret Family On Father’s Day!

Well That Was Messy: Wife Catches Her Husband With His Secret Family On Father’s Day!

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130,568
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Down Bad: Rubi Rose Shares Messages From Her Top Spending Fan On OnlyFans Who Has Spent Over $90,000 On Her & Recently Got Her Face Tattooed On Him!

Down Bad: Rubi Rose Shares Messages From Her Top Spending Fan On OnlyFans Who Has Spent Over $90,000 On Her & Recently Got Her Face Tattooed On Him!

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110,608
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Y'all Be Safe Out Here.. Wife Catches Her Husband With Another Woman As She's Scrolling Through Social Media... Couldn't Even Cheat On Vacation!

Y'all Be Safe Out Here.. Wife Catches Her Husband With Another Woman As She's Scrolling Through Social Media... Couldn't Even Cheat On Vacation!

views
399,158
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He Don’t Give A Damn: Woman Confronts Her Husband After Catching Him On A Date With Another Woman!

He Don’t Give A Damn: Woman Confronts Her Husband After Catching Him On A Date With Another Woman!

views
137,989
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Miami Husband Allegedly Catches Wife Cheating With Her Trainer At A Bar & Things Get Wild

HE LEFT MIAMI Miami Husband Allegedly Catches Wife Cheating With Her Trainer At A Bar & Things Get Wild

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137,681
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This Restaurant Is Hustlin': Woman Got People Upset On Social Media For Posting About How Much Her Date Spent On Her!

This Restaurant Is Hustlin': Woman Got People Upset On Social Media For Posting About How Much Her Date Spent On Her!

views
237,842
date submitted
Homie Got Finessed: Chick Flips Out On A Guy, Calls Him Cheap After He Spent $150 On Dinner Expecting To Go Home With Her!

Homie Got Finessed: Chick Flips Out On A Guy, Calls Him Cheap After He Spent $150 On Dinner Expecting To Go Home With Her!

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190,806
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Wife Catches Husband With Side Chick in Their Bed And Kills Her Immediately… The Tragic Story Of Tyra Crosby (Commentary)

Wife Catches Husband With Side Chick in Their Bed And Kills Her Immediately… The Tragic Story Of Tyra Crosby (Commentary)

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144,872
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Husband Finds Wife Cheating With A Younger Man!

NO LOYALTY Husband Finds Wife Cheating With A Younger Man!

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192,042
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Messed Up: This Chick's Husband Cheated On Her With Her Mom!

Messed Up: This Chick's Husband Cheated On Her With Her Mom!

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121,355
date submitted
She For The Streets: Wife Has A Psychotic Meltdown After Her Husband Discovered She Cheated On Him!

She For The Streets: Wife Has A Psychotic Meltdown After Her Husband Discovered She Cheated On Him!

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526,067
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Woman Justifies Why She's Cool With Her Husband Being On A Date With Another Woman!

Woman Justifies Why She's Cool With Her Husband Being On A Date With Another Woman!

views
80,675
date submitted
He Was Doing The Most: Chick Pulls A Prank On Her Husband To See How Nosey He Was!

He Was Doing The Most: Chick Pulls A Prank On Her Husband To See How Nosey He Was!

views
182,801
date submitted
Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

views
161,819
date submitted
Wife Catches Husband Sleeping In The Car After Work Instead Of Coming Inside To Her

HE NEEDS PEACE Wife Catches Husband Sleeping In The Car After Work Instead Of Coming Inside To Her

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180,972
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The Game Is At An All-Time Low: Top OnlyFans Spender Takes A Model On A ‘Date’ By Bringing A Giant Screen Of Her To A Restaurant!

A DATE FOR ONE The Game Is At An All-Time Low: Top OnlyFans Spender Takes A Model On A ‘Date’ By Bringing A Giant Screen Of Her To A Restaurant!

views
91,324
date submitted
She For The Skreets: Man Catches His Wife Cheating On Him With Her Side Dude After Tracking Her Car Down!

She For The Skreets: Man Catches His Wife Cheating On Him With Her Side Dude After Tracking Her Car Down!

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194,696
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Chick Catches Her Man With His Side Chick Sitting On His Lap!

BUSTED Chick Catches Her Man With His Side Chick Sitting On His Lap!

views
66,316
date submitted
She Had An Out Of Body Experience: Wife Gets Pranked Into Thinking She Won The Lottery!

She Had An Out Of Body Experience: Wife Gets Pranked Into Thinking She Won The Lottery!

views
211,593
date submitted
Wife Thought Paying Her Husband's $100K Child Support Would Be A Sweet Surprise… He Went Off On Her Instead

BIRTHDAY SURPRISE GONE WRONG Wife Thought Paying Her Husband's $100K Child Support Would Be A Sweet Surprise… He Went Off On Her Instead

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122,812
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Spoke His Mind: Podcast Host Keeps It Real With OnlyFans Chick!

Spoke His Mind: Podcast Host Keeps It Real With OnlyFans Chick!

views
79,374
date submitted
This Thick Chick Got Everybody Lusting For Her On Instagram, But She Was Created With AI!

YIKES This Thick Chick Got Everybody Lusting For Her On Instagram, But She Was Created With AI!

views
98,998
date submitted
Mom Accused Of Sending Husband On Errand To Kill 3 Kids, Then Paralyzes Herself In Window Jump (Court Appearance Footage)

MOM KILLS 3 KIDS Mom Accused Of Sending Husband On Errand To Kill 3 Kids, Then Paralyzes Herself In Window Jump (Court Appearance Footage)

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60,622
date submitted
He Couldn’t Care Less: Husband Defends His Side Chick After His Wife Caught Him Cheating On Her At A Mechanic Shop!

He Couldn’t Care Less: Husband Defends His Side Chick After His Wife Caught Him Cheating On Her At A Mechanic Shop!

views
133,082
date submitted
Chick Was Upset Because He Took Her Out To Shake Shack On Their First Date!

Chick Was Upset Because He Took Her Out To Shake Shack On Their First Date!

views
123,977
date submitted
Ain't No Way: Chick Gets "TRUMP" Tattooed On Her Forehead!

Ain't No Way: Chick Gets "TRUMP" Tattooed On Her Forehead!

views
65,516
date submitted
Wife Admits To Cheating On Her Husband Because He "Only" Makes $32 An Hour At A "Little Blue-Collar Job"

WIFE SHAMES HUSBAND Wife Admits To Cheating On Her Husband Because He "Only" Makes $32 An Hour At A "Little Blue-Collar Job"

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95,696
date submitted
Savage Response: Chick Asks Her Husband If He Would Divorce Her If She Got Fat!

Savage Response: Chick Asks Her Husband If He Would Divorce Her If She Got Fat!

views
373,749
date submitted
Her Face Though: Wife Was Fed Up With Her Husband Paying Attention To This Waitress!

Her Face Though: Wife Was Fed Up With Her Husband Paying Attention To This Waitress!

views
192,976
date submitted
Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

views
620,199
date submitted
Forever Single? Chick Says Can't Be With A Guy Unless He Can Buy Her A $200k Engagement Ring!

Forever Single? Chick Says Can't Be With A Guy Unless He Can Buy Her A $200k Engagement Ring!

views
82,715
date submitted
Woman Follows Her Husband On Thanksgiving, Meets His Other Wife & 9 Year Old Kid!

Woman Follows Her Husband On Thanksgiving, Meets His Other Wife & 9 Year Old Kid!

views
218,627
date submitted
Wife Catches Another Woman Putting Her Leg Over Her Husband At Mardi Gras And Puts Them Skechers In Sports Mode!

"NOT MY HUSBAND B*TCH" Wife Catches Another Woman Putting Her Leg Over Her Husband At Mardi Gras And Puts Them Skechers In Sports Mode!

views
132,261
date submitted
So Disrespectful: French Dude Flirts With Girl Who's On A Dinner Date With Her Man!

So Disrespectful: French Dude Flirts With Girl Who's On A Dinner Date With Her Man!

views
318,127
date submitted
Someone Lock Him Up: Woman Catches Her Baby Daddy In Her Home With An Underage Girl!

Someone Lock Him Up: Woman Catches Her Baby Daddy In Her Home With An Underage Girl!

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355,525
date submitted
Dope: Wife Builds Her Husband A Home Theater & Other Things Too!

Dope: Wife Builds Her Husband A Home Theater & Other Things Too!

views
247,432
date submitted
Wife Shows Up To Podcast And Finds Her Husband There With Another Woman!

Wife Shows Up To Podcast And Finds Her Husband There With Another Woman!

views
171,287
date submitted
“In The Middle Of The Office? My Friend Had To Show Me The Video” Married Woman Who, Baltasar Ebang, Slept With… Gets Confronted By Her Husband!

“In The Middle Of The Office? My Friend Had To Show Me The Video” Married Woman Who, Baltasar Ebang, Slept With… Gets Confronted By Her Husband!

views
197,087
date submitted
Husband Walks In On High School Secretary Wife Cheating On Him With A Student!

TWO STUDENT VICTIMS Husband Walks In On High School Secretary Wife Cheating On Him With A Student!

views
103,324
date submitted