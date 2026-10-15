HALFWAY TO JESUS" DRAMA Kid Rock Moves Eminem Off "Seven Sins" And Puts Lil Wayne On It Instead!

By Thrillz
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8,709
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Came A Long Way: Lil Wayne Shows Off Some New Skateboarding Moves He Learned Since Going Pro!

Came A Long Way: Lil Wayne Shows Off Some New Skateboarding Moves He Learned Since Going Pro!

views
141,664
date submitted
Wack100 Speaks On Lil' Wayne Getting Pardoned! "He Did What He Was Supposed To Do"

Wack100 Speaks On Lil' Wayne Getting Pardoned! "He Did What He Was Supposed To Do"

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160,103
date submitted
Killed It: Lil Wayne Goes OFF On This Fugees' Ready Or Not Freestyle At Their Show! (Updated W/ Lyrics)

Killed It: Lil Wayne Goes OFF On This Fugees' Ready Or Not Freestyle At Their Show! (Updated W/ Lyrics)

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105,862
date submitted
MGK Says Lil Wayne Smoked 15 Blunts Before Recording A Verse For His Project, Did It In One Take!

MGK Says Lil Wayne Smoked 15 Blunts Before Recording A Verse For His Project, Did It In One Take!

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103,357
date submitted
Why Lil Wayne Do Birdman Like That? Lil Wayne Cuts Off Birdman In The Middle Of His Speech!

Why Lil Wayne Do Birdman Like That? Lil Wayne Cuts Off Birdman In The Middle Of His Speech!

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82,788
date submitted
“F**K Being Nice” Hurricane Chris Goes Off After Jay Z Picks Kendrick Instead Of Lil Wayne For Super Bowl 2025!

“F**K Being Nice” Hurricane Chris Goes Off After Jay Z Picks Kendrick Instead Of Lil Wayne For Super Bowl 2025!

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62,809
date submitted
And It Begins: Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock REMIX!

And It Begins: Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock REMIX!

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160,449
date submitted
Not Having It: Gillie Da Kid Goes Off On NLE Choppa With The Basketball Skills After Being Elbowed!

Not Having It: Gillie Da Kid Goes Off On NLE Choppa With The Basketball Skills After Being Elbowed!

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213,975
date submitted
Lil Mabu And Chrisean Rock Chilling Together In A Hotel Room!

Lil Mabu And Chrisean Rock Chilling Together In A Hotel Room!

views
150,350
date submitted
Lil Wayne Snapped On The New Undisputed Intro Song... Sounding Like Prime Wayne!

Lil Wayne Snapped On The New Undisputed Intro Song... Sounding Like Prime Wayne!

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164,174
date submitted
Respect: NLE Choppa Literally Gifts Lil Wayne His Flowers For Being The GOAT!

Respect: NLE Choppa Literally Gifts Lil Wayne His Flowers For Being The GOAT!

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122,536
date submitted
Hold Up: Lil Wayne Announces “Tha Carter VI” Is Coming Soon During OVO Fest!

Hold Up: Lil Wayne Announces “Tha Carter VI” Is Coming Soon During OVO Fest!

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64,085
date submitted
Simpin' Gone Wrong: Dude Get Drugged & Robbed Of Over $52,000 Worth Of Items, Including A $40,000 Rolex After They Meeting A Woman At A Bar!

Simpin' Gone Wrong: Dude Get Drugged & Robbed Of Over $52,000 Worth Of Items, Including A $40,000 Rolex After They Meeting A Woman At A Bar!

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148,536
date submitted
It Be Your Own Clothes: Dude Tries To Run Off On A Police Officer But Ends Up Taking An L Instead!

It Be Your Own Clothes: Dude Tries To Run Off On A Police Officer But Ends Up Taking An L Instead!

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340,959
date submitted
Kielyn Mccright Shows Off Her Gymnastic Flexibility, And It's More Than Just The Moves!

BEAM WORK Kielyn Mccright Shows Off Her Gymnastic Flexibility, And It's More Than Just The Moves!

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60,622
date submitted
Facts Or Nah? Lil Wayne Reminds His Fans He's Still "The Best Rapper Alive"!

Facts Or Nah? Lil Wayne Reminds His Fans He's Still "The Best Rapper Alive"!

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69,267
date submitted
Bishop Marvin Winans Puts Church Member On Blast For Donating $1,200, Asking For $2,000 Instead!

TEST OF FAITH AND FUNDS Bishop Marvin Winans Puts Church Member On Blast For Donating $1,200, Asking For $2,000 Instead!

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81,303
date submitted
“Evil Jealous Snake” Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Jay-Z For Selecting Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne To Perform At The 2025 Super Bowl (Commentary)

“Evil Jealous Snake” Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Jay-Z For Selecting Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne To Perform At The 2025 Super Bowl (Commentary)

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132,549
date submitted
B.G. Reveals Why Lil Wayne Didn't Attend The Cash Money / No Limit Verzuz!

"HE WASN'T FEELING GOOD" B.G. Reveals Why Lil Wayne Didn't Attend The Cash Money / No Limit Verzuz!

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86,363
date submitted
Gillie Da Kid Speaks On His Recent Encounter With Lil Wayne After Rap Beef Back In The Day... Mack Maine Responds Calling Out Gillie!

Gillie Da Kid Speaks On His Recent Encounter With Lil Wayne After Rap Beef Back In The Day... Mack Maine Responds Calling Out Gillie!

views
152,936
date submitted
Fat Joe Says He Thought He Had The Best Verse On "We Takin' Over" Until Lil Wayne Sent His Verse Over!

LEGENDARY VERSE Fat Joe Says He Thought He Had The Best Verse On "We Takin' Over" Until Lil Wayne Sent His Verse Over!

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72,533
date submitted
Boosie Says He'd Dog Walk Lil Wayne In A Verzuz And Stand On It Like A Champ!

BOOSIE WANTS WAYNE Boosie Says He'd Dog Walk Lil Wayne In A Verzuz And Stand On It Like A Champ!

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31,044
date submitted
Game Recognize Game: Eminem Reacts To Wayne's Wordplay On The "Brand New" Joint With Tyga!

Game Recognize Game: Eminem Reacts To Wayne's Wordplay On The "Brand New" Joint With Tyga!

views
148,589
date submitted
Flex: Ice Box Charged Lil Baby $250,000 Instead Of $25,000 For Some Jewelry & This Is How He Handled It!

Flex: Ice Box Charged Lil Baby $250,000 Instead Of $25,000 For Some Jewelry & This Is How He Handled It!

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264,602
date submitted
Celina Powell Puts Lil Meech On Blast With Receipts Of Him Begging, Alleged Drug Use, And Living With His Dad... And 50 Cent Is Loving Every Minute!

50 LAUGHS WHILE MEECH CRUMBLES Celina Powell Puts Lil Meech On Blast With Receipts Of Him Begging, Alleged Drug Use, And Living With His Dad... And 50 Cent Is Loving Every Minute!

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209,405
date submitted
Lil Twist Channels Prime Lil Wayne Energy On New Freestyle… Fans Say It’s Giving 2008 Young Money Vibes

TWIST CARTER III FLOW Lil Twist Channels Prime Lil Wayne Energy On New Freestyle… Fans Say It’s Giving 2008 Young Money Vibes

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74,246
date submitted
“Hating At This Age Is Crazy” Camron & Mase React To Kendrick Lamar Performing At The 2025 Super Bowl Instead Of Lil Wayne!

“Hating At This Age Is Crazy” Camron & Mase React To Kendrick Lamar Performing At The 2025 Super Bowl Instead Of Lil Wayne!

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134,571
date submitted
Kid Lost His Wallet At The Movie Theaters, Went Looking For It & Instead Saw A Chick Getting Her Walls Getting Caved In!

Kid Lost His Wallet At The Movie Theaters, Went Looking For It & Instead Saw A Chick Getting Her Walls Getting Caved In!

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235,609
date submitted
Boy Had To Check His Mom For Acting Thirsty On The Internet!

Boy Had To Check His Mom For Acting Thirsty On The Internet!

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585,945
date submitted
How’s It Sounding: Lil Wayne's Son Lil Novi Remixed Playboi Carti’s 'Like Weezy' And The Internet Saying He Slid On Dis Bih!

How’s It Sounding: Lil Wayne's Son Lil Novi Remixed Playboi Carti’s 'Like Weezy' And The Internet Saying He Slid On Dis Bih!

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68,100
date submitted
Lil Wayne Is Off That Lean & Looking Healthy... Telling Lakers To Get Rid Of Anthony Davis!

Lil Wayne Is Off That Lean & Looking Healthy... Telling Lakers To Get Rid Of Anthony Davis!

views
151,369
date submitted
Blueface's BM Neveah Goes Off On Chrisean Rock's Son Calling Him "Ugly" And "Disabled" While Praising Her Own Kid

NEVEAH GOES OFF Blueface's BM Neveah Goes Off On Chrisean Rock's Son Calling Him "Ugly" And "Disabled" While Praising Her Own Kid

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43,886
date submitted
Picked The Right One The Wrong Day: High School Kid Puts Hands And Feet On A Girl For Acting Like A Dude Talking Sh*t!

Picked The Right One The Wrong Day: High School Kid Puts Hands And Feet On A Girl For Acting Like A Dude Talking Sh*t!

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148,489
date submitted
We're Cooked: Robot Fighter Shows Off His Intense Moves!

FUTURE LOOKING WILD We're Cooked: Robot Fighter Shows Off His Intense Moves!

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26,093
date submitted
Disrespectful Or Nah?! Lil Yachty Pulls A Joe Budden & Puts His Friend On Blast In Front Of Key Glock And On A Podcast!

Disrespectful Or Nah?! Lil Yachty Pulls A Joe Budden & Puts His Friend On Blast In Front Of Key Glock And On A Podcast!

views
114,414
date submitted
She Whipping It: Female Protestor Tries Outrunning The Cops Pulling Off Some Serious Fast & Furious Moves!

She Whipping It: Female Protestor Tries Outrunning The Cops Pulling Off Some Serious Fast & Furious Moves!

views
131,337
date submitted
Charleston White Puts On “Whiteface” And Says Chud The Builder Is Coming Home Very Soon!

WILDIN Charleston White Puts On “Whiteface” And Says Chud The Builder Is Coming Home Very Soon!

views
51,901
date submitted
Disability Not Stopping Her: Woman Shows Off Her Moves On Stage Despite Her Condition!

Disability Not Stopping Her: Woman Shows Off Her Moves On Stage Despite Her Condition!

views
116,486
date submitted
Damn: High School Student In Chicago Gets Punched By Another Student For Praising ICE!

KID WAS NOT HAVING IT Damn: High School Student In Chicago Gets Punched By Another Student For Praising ICE!

views
66,814
date submitted
Protect Lil Bro At All Costs: Man Pulls Up On Kid And Gives Him A Shiesty For Holding Down The Hood!

Protect Lil Bro At All Costs: Man Pulls Up On Kid And Gives Him A Shiesty For Holding Down The Hood!

views
168,105
date submitted