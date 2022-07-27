Damn: Lil Duval Flown To The Hospital After Being Hit By A Car While Riding His 4-Wheeler!

Lil Duval was flown to a Nassau hospital after a car hit the 4-wheeler he was riding, leaving him with a broken leg. The comedian, who lives on an island in the Bahamas, took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared footage of medics transferring him from an ambulance to a plane. Posted By Persist

