BIEBER BANNED LEAN? Creator Says Justin Bieber Is The Reason Lean Got Banned After His 2014 Mansion Raid! (Commentary)

By Thrillz
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8,166
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Fat Joe Says He Bailed Justin Bieber Out Of Jail When He Got Arrested In Miami In 2014 For Speeding & Bieber Thought It Made Him Certified Gangsta!

SAY IT AIN'T SO... Fat Joe Says He Bailed Justin Bieber Out Of Jail When He Got Arrested In Miami In 2014 For Speeding & Bieber Thought It Made Him Certified Gangsta!

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54,103
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Justin Bieber Reveals Shocking Diagnosis Leaving Part Of His Face Paralyzed!

Justin Bieber Reveals Shocking Diagnosis Leaving Part Of His Face Paralyzed!

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265,301
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Ludacris Says Justin Timberlake Shouted "Shut The F**k Up" Backstage After He Celebrated His First Grammy Win!

HE WAS MAD Ludacris Says Justin Timberlake Shouted "Shut The F**k Up" Backstage After He Celebrated His First Grammy Win!

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78,400
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Well Damn: Gillie Da Kid Claims Wiz Khalifa Got His Instagram Banned! "He's Super Soft"

Well Damn: Gillie Da Kid Claims Wiz Khalifa Got His Instagram Banned! "He's Super Soft"

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130,237
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Tyler The Creator Gets Emotional After Hearing His Song Get Played On The Radio For The First Time!

Tyler The Creator Gets Emotional After Hearing His Song Get Played On The Radio For The First Time!

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251,910
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Whats Gong On Here? Footage Surfaces Of Justin Bieber On His Knees Next To Odell In The Club!

Whats Gong On Here? Footage Surfaces Of Justin Bieber On His Knees Next To Odell In The Club!

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342,007
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“Puffy Tried To Fk Me”: Terrence Howard Exposes The Industry, Says Some Like Justin Bieber Lost Their Manhood Chasing Fame!

“Puffy Tried To Fk Me”: Terrence Howard Exposes The Industry, Says Some Like Justin Bieber Lost Their Manhood Chasing Fame!

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230,826
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"This Is Sick, We Need To Ban This" Boosie Gets Heated With Netflix Over The Jeffrey Dahmer Series!

"This Is Sick, We Need To Ban This" Boosie Gets Heated With Netflix Over The Jeffrey Dahmer Series!

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117,464
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Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber & Kanye West Pray Together At Sunday Service!

Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber & Kanye West Pray Together At Sunday Service!

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154,654
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SMH: MMA Fighter Losing His Boxing Debut Decides To Knock His Opponent Out With A Head-Kick!

FORGOT WHERE HE WAS SMH: MMA Fighter Losing His Boxing Debut Decides To Knock His Opponent Out With A Head-Kick!

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72,952
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Wild: One Of Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Says He Received $800 And A Letter After Killing Young Dolph!

Wild: One Of Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Says He Received $800 And A Letter After Killing Young Dolph!

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81,906
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Living His Best Life: Sexyy Red Had Justin Bieber Going Crazy During Her Birthday Party!

Living His Best Life: Sexyy Red Had Justin Bieber Going Crazy During Her Birthday Party!

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56,825
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Dude Got Banned From Driving After Insane GTA Style Jump In Minivan!

Dude Got Banned From Driving After Insane GTA Style Jump In Minivan!

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138,126
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Diddy's Sons Justin Combs And King Combs Were Detained By Federal Agents During Home Raid!

Diddy's Sons Justin Combs And King Combs Were Detained By Federal Agents During Home Raid!

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147,439
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Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Smoking A Blunt

BIEBER SMOKES BLUNT Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Smoking A Blunt

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26,026
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He Looks Out Of It: Concerning Footage Of Justin Bieber ‘Partying’ With Diddy Emerges!

He Looks Out Of It: Concerning Footage Of Justin Bieber ‘Partying’ With Diddy Emerges!

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184,895
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That Time When Justin Bieber Said Thinking About A Woman With Lust Is The Same As Actually Cheating

JUSTIN BIEBER'S TAKE That Time When Justin Bieber Said Thinking About A Woman With Lust Is The Same As Actually Cheating

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32,722
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18-Year-Old Streamer Gets Punched And Kicked Out By His Mom Live On Stream After A Massive Raid Brings 15,000 Viewers To His Room! "You Add No Value"

MOM KICKS HIM OUT 18-Year-Old Streamer Gets Punched And Kicked Out By His Mom Live On Stream After A Massive Raid Brings 15,000 Viewers To His Room! "You Add No Value"

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77,695
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Heartwarming: After Being Homeless Man Surprises His Family With A Mansion!

Heartwarming: After Being Homeless Man Surprises His Family With A Mansion!

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123,696
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Well Damn: Rick Ross Says Drake Got A "spanking" And No One Is Scared Of His Album Dropping!

NOT WORRIED ABOUT ICEMAN Well Damn: Rick Ross Says Drake Got A "spanking" And No One Is Scared Of His Album Dropping!

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42,264
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What's This About!? Fans Spotted Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith... Surfboarding Each Other!

What's This About!? Fans Spotted Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith... Surfboarding Each Other!

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117,574
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Ya'll Agree? Chick Says Men Secretly Hate Women And This Is The Reason Why!

Ya'll Agree? Chick Says Men Secretly Hate Women And This Is The Reason Why!

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119,134
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"I Have Been Holding Back Tears" Joe Budden On All The Justin Bieber & Diddy Clips Resurfacing!

"I Have Been Holding Back Tears" Joe Budden On All The Justin Bieber & Diddy Clips Resurfacing!

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110,102
date submitted
That Automatic Shot: This Is 1 Reason Why Steph Curry Is The Best Shooter In The NBA For A Reason

That Automatic Shot: This Is 1 Reason Why Steph Curry Is The Best Shooter In The NBA For A Reason

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131,371
date submitted
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Spotted At Coachella With Katy Perry... Vibin Out To Justin Bieber

KATY PERRY IN THE MIX Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Spotted At Coachella With Katy Perry... Vibin Out To Justin Bieber

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27,026
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“I’m Not One Of These Goofy Celebs!” Justin Bieber SNAPS On Paparazzi After Breakfast Date With Hailey!

“I’m Not One Of These Goofy Celebs!” Justin Bieber SNAPS On Paparazzi After Breakfast Date With Hailey!

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76,308
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Worrying: Diddy Patting Down Justin Bieber In Old Video; Was He Looking For A Wire?

Worrying: Diddy Patting Down Justin Bieber In Old Video; Was He Looking For A Wire?

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80,197
date submitted
Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

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628,070
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Banned For Life: Wrestler Sucker Punches His Opponent After Losing A Match!

Banned For Life: Wrestler Sucker Punches His Opponent After Losing A Match!

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132,703
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Ja Morant Buys His Dad The Mansion Right Next To His!

Ja Morant Buys His Dad The Mansion Right Next To His!

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103,210
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The Commentary: This Dog Was Serious About Seeing His B*tch!

The Commentary: This Dog Was Serious About Seeing His B*tch!

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188,151
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Family Drama: Benzino Says Coi Leray Is Lying About Sleeping In Cars Growing Up & Selling Drugs To Survive!

Family Drama: Benzino Says Coi Leray Is Lying About Sleeping In Cars Growing Up & Selling Drugs To Survive!

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99,362
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Whoa: Acrobat Injured After Falling During His Performance At Barnstable County Fair In Massachusetts!

Whoa: Acrobat Injured After Falling During His Performance At Barnstable County Fair In Massachusetts!

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165,181
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Frustrated: Woman Says She's Going To Start Stealing After Her Food Stamps Got Cut From $738 To $85!

DON'T DO THAT Frustrated: Woman Says She's Going To Start Stealing After Her Food Stamps Got Cut From $738 To $85!

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72,692
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He Wildin.. Knicks Fan Spits Over 50 Cent And Hits Trae Young In The Back Of The Neck, Gets Banned From Madison Square Garden!

He Wildin.. Knicks Fan Spits Over 50 Cent And Hits Trae Young In The Back Of The Neck, Gets Banned From Madison Square Garden!

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314,402
date submitted
"Couldn't Have Happened To A Better Person" Charleston White Celebrates Boosie Getting Arrested!

"Couldn't Have Happened To A Better Person" Charleston White Celebrates Boosie Getting Arrested!

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100,153
date submitted
Justin Bieber Snaps On Paparazzi At The Beach… Says “I’m A Real Man, A Real Dad... Don’t Fking Play With Me!”

STANDING ON BUSINESS Justin Bieber Snaps On Paparazzi At The Beach… Says “I’m A Real Man, A Real Dad... Don’t Fking Play With Me!”

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59,300
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"This B**** Came In Handy" Lil Boosie Is Glad He Got His Electric Mustang Truck Before The Gas Shortage!

"This B**** Came In Handy" Lil Boosie Is Glad He Got His Electric Mustang Truck Before The Gas Shortage!

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216,833
date submitted
The Judge Was Flabbergasted: Dude Is Suing His Father For The Wildest Reason!

The Judge Was Flabbergasted: Dude Is Suing His Father For The Wildest Reason!

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56,038
date submitted
Fellas, She Got A Valid Point Or Nah? Female Dating Coach Says A Women’s Time Is More Valuable Than Men’s Time & This Is The Reason Why!

Fellas, She Got A Valid Point Or Nah? Female Dating Coach Says A Women’s Time Is More Valuable Than Men’s Time & This Is The Reason Why!

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85,686
date submitted