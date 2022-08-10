OnlyFans / IG Model Courtney Chenney Charged With Murdering Boyfriend At Their Miami Apartment!

OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her estranged boyfriend at their Miami apartment earlier this year. The 25-year-old influencer was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where she’ll face a second degree murder charge. Posted By Persist

