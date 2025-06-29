Dude Pulled Up With A 2x4, His Attitude Changed When He Saw The Blicky!

DESCRIPTION
nextvideos
Her Attitude Changed Quick: Dude Attempts To Rizz Up A Milf He Spotted At A Restaurant!
166,074
Not Today: Liquor Store Owner Turns Tables On Would-be Robber!
126,232
He Tried His Best: Dude Tried To Rizz Up A Hooker!
92,888
Skyscraper Tall: OG Fell In Love When He Saw Her!
89,938
"I'm A Gangsta Baby" His Attitude Got This Nurse Frustrated!
151,046
Isiah Thomas Will Forever Be Hurt: How His Convo With Magic Went... When He Saw Michael Jordan! (Voice-Over)
147,994
When Goons Pulled Up On Comedian Drip, Kountry Wayne, While Filming His Video... Da Baby 2.0!
280,759
“Funky Pantie Having Hoe" Dude Violates Mcdonald's Manager For Having A Attitude Every Time He Pulls Up!
154,070
Well Damn: Kanye West Says The "Worst Thing" He Ever Did Was Sign Big Sean!
453,903
Couldn’t Believe What She Saw: Dude Does The Unthinkable While Putting Butter On A Duck He Roasted With His Wife!
104,124
His Face When He Pulled Off Tho: Little Man Was Lit About His New Power Wheels Truck!
139,987
The Look On His Face Though: Kia Owner Catches A Young Teen Red Handed Trying To Steal His Vehicle!
164,907
WYD In this Situation? Bruh Pulled Up To Shawty's Crib Ready To Smash But Was Disappointed When He Seen This!
408,979
Woah: Video Shows UFO Speeding Through Thunderstorm At ‘2,000mph’ As Witness Says It ‘Fastest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’!
233,147
Guy Being Chased By Cops Pulls Off The Smoothest Escape Ever!
407,727
Hold Up Bruh, How Did That BS Work? Dude Got Pulled Over For Drunk Driving When This Happened!
148,296
He Knew This Day Was Coming... Mother Cat Pulled Up With The Kids... Deadbeat Cat Couldn't Believe It!
354,918
These Little Dudes Knew Exactly What To Do When 12 Pulled Up!
174,338
A Japanese Man Noticed Food Disappearing From His Fridge, So He Set Up A Security Camera And Saw This!
155,871
NBA YoungBoy's Bodyguard Says He Didn't Step In When Foolio Pulled Up Deep Because He was Off the Clock!
95,871
Definition Of A Bad Day: Man Chops Down A Tree With His Neighbor Using Saw Machine When This Happened!
129,435
He Couldn't Believe His Eyes: Construction Worker Was Happy As Hell When He Saw The Amount Of Money He Made In His First Week In The USA!
93,387
Taking No Chances: Dude Was Clutching On The Blicky After Being Asked About His $110,000 Corvette & Rolex During Interview!
172,225
So High They Need A Parachute: Chief Keef’s Sprinter Was Smoking Like A Chimney When He Pulled Up To The 2023 BET Awards!
90,766
Dude In The Back Saw This And Looked Like He Wanted Next!
151,869
Sad ASF: Dude Pulled Up To A Stop Sign & Found The Whole Family Passed Out!
205,854
His Face Changed Quick: Dad Ain't Know How To Feel After Seeing This Message Pop Up On His Daughter's Phone! (Prank)
367,528
What Type Of Cartoon Character In The Face: Baby Shark Found With A Human Face Caught In Indonesia!
659,677
Neon Set His Boy Up On A Date With A Transgender Woman And He Got Mad When He Found Out!
81,730
Wait What? Black Dude Pulled Up In An All White Lamborghini With "I Am White" On The License Plate!
341,767
Changed Man: Plies Buries His Gold Teeth... Done With Grills!
277,600
Bro Was On One In This Interview: Man Gives An Interview After A Shooting In Atlanta & Does The Unthinkable After!
132,249
His Wife Gonna Have Questions When He Gets Home: Colin Cowherd Slips Up On TV!
586,312
Lol: Dude Wanted That Lil Baby Treatment At Ice Box So He Pulled Up Like This!
151,139
Shorty Freaked Out Like A GTA NPC When The Cops Pulled Up On Her!
39,586
Ouch: Dude Thought The Water Was Deep When Diving In, Ended Up With A Broken Neck & Almost Drowning!
215,715
Dude Keeps It Real When He Gets Asked "Why He Joined The Army?
402,448
Cats Out The Bag: Dude Gets Mad He Got Caught With A Dude And Takes His Aggression Out On His Car!
369,554
All Bad: Longboarding Goes Wrong! (Rewind)
131,979
Come On Mayne: Quando Rondo Starts Acting Like Boosie After Being Pulled Over By Cops!
84,450