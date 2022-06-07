"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!
The videos and transcripts have been released showing the last few moments of Sean Bickings' life as he struggled to stay afloat.
The transcript reads:
"I'm drowning," Bickings said.
"Come back over to the pylon," replied an officer, noted as "Officer 2."
"I can't. I can't (inaudible)," said Bickings.
"OK, I'm not jumping in after you," said Officer 1.
Bickings' wife started to panic. An officer told her, "If you don't calm down, I'm going to put you in my car."
She continued to beg the police to help him. "I'm just distraught because he's drowning right in front of us and you won't help,". Posted By Persist
