Charlotte Police Officers Caught In Racist Text Thread Competing To Pull Over Black Drivers

By Andrew
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10,232
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DESCRIPTION

A news report reveals that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers engaged in a text thread competing to pull over and arrest the most Black residents. The thread also included racial slurs and discussions about using force against Black residents and personnel. More than half a dozen officers have been recommended for termination or have quit following an internal investigation.

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