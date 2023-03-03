Crazy Way To Go: Cat Lady Facing Eviction Blows Herself Up In A House Full Of Cats!
A woman's fight against the threat of eviction from her home met a tragically premature end after she blew herself up in the property along with the dozens of cats she owned. Fire crews were subsequently called but were unable to retrieve her from the blaze alive. The home was so badly damaged it has been deemed uninhabitable in the future. Posted By Persist
