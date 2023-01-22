NLE Choppa on His Motivation and POV

WORLDSTARHIPHOP LIVE: @NLECHOPPA interviewed by @KiaShineVEVO



Memphis hip-hop sensation NLE Choppa kicks off the new year with his celebratory-yet-menacing new single “23.” NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. True to form, the 20-year-old makes no bones about his undeniable stature in the rap world, calling out detractors and listing goals throughout the no-holds-barred track.



Boasting an elegant string arrangement punctuated by a bombastic beat, NLE lets everyone know exactly where he stands. “New year, new me, it’s 2023,” he proclaims over the booming production. “Old shit ain’t going for it — this newer me probably knew me last year, but you don’t know me.” It’s clear the breakout artist has points to make and fires off lyrical barbs at will, often with highly quotable results.



“23” is the latest in a cavalcade of introspective music from the rapper. Recently, the hitmaker linked with 2Rare for the lighthearted dance hit “Do It Again,” where he proclaims, “Victim of love, won’t get me again.” The single is steadily climbing the charts, approaching Top 10 at radio with XX global streams and over 17 million YouTube views for the video.



The new single is a taste of what’s to come from Choppa’s sophomore album, slated for release this spring. Leading up to it, he’ll be promoting the NLE Reading challenge across the country to empower youth in low-income and at-risk environments. Self proclaimed “Awakened Choppa” will be making pop-up appearances on his vegan food truck, This Can’t Be Vegan Food to encourage healthy eating habits in the hood and sharing his travel adventures on his highly popular YouTube channel.



Since topping Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart for a record-breaking 24 weeks in 2019, cracking the Billboard 200 albums chart with 2020’s Top Shotta, a