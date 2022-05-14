Mr.Hvndsome - I’m Ur Ace [Hook Um Records Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,648 views

IG: @Mr.hvndsome
“I’M UR ACE” by MR.HVNDSOME @mr.hvndsome Produced By DJ Pumba @pumbaareyounutz
Mixed By Jason Speck @jspeck_music
Music Video Filmed and edited by Elie @elie_m.s @emsvisuals
MR.HVNDSOME One of the hottest new artists out of LA dropping his second Single & Music Video “I’M UR ACE” off his Album A.C.E ACTION CHANGES EVERYTHING coming out at the end of the year featuring 2 Chainz, Snoop DOGG, Joe Moses, AD & much more. A HOOK UM RECORDS Production #HookUmReecords #Westcoast #ILWUSTRONG

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS