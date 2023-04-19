Horrible: Woman Shot Dead After Pulling Into The Wrong Driveway In New York!
Kaylin Gillis, 20, and three other people made a wrong turn in the small town of Hebron while looking for their friend's house. They drove into the driveway of 65-year-old homeowner Kevin Monahan and were trying to turn their car around when Monahan pulled out a gun. He fired two shots at the car from his porch, one of the bullets hit Gillis. Posted By Persist
