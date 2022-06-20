Labronx James Ft. Thirstin Howl The 3rd - The Plug [CEO-ISHHH PR Submitted]
LaBronx James, an emcee, entrepreneur, and member of Lo Life Miami Family releases "The Plug" official video. The track features Thirstin Howl The 3rd with production by ZaySkillz. Enticing horns and striking drums start the track off then LaBronx comes in hard along with the heavy basslines. LaBronx offers the perfect remedy for anyone's addiction whether it's music or packages. “I’m the plug I keep ‘em Polo down to the socks…The plug I can ship it to you get it to your block.” Thirstin Howl The 3rd aka Skillionaire, The Polo Rican drops his verse which solidifies the theme and tone of "The Plug." The blend of NY/Miami vibes echoes throughout the video. Watch the video and connect with the duo below.
Connect with Thirstin Howl The 3rd
https://thirstinhowlthe3rd.com
SKILLIONAIRE GLOBAL ENTERPRISES
SKILLUSION FILMS
THIRSTINHOWLTHE3RD.COM
YOUTUBE.COM/THIRSTINHOWLTHE3RD
TWITTER.COM/THIRSTINHOWL3RD
FACEBOOK.COM/VICTOR THIRSTIN HOWL DEJESUS
INSTAGRAM.COM/THIRSTINHOWLTHE3RD
Connect with LaBronx James
Instagram @Labronx_James
LaBronx James on Facebook
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS