THE PETTY KING Jay-Z Admits He Did A 50 Cent Commercial Just To Spite Irv Gotti For Trying To Sign Nas
By Thrillz
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Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!
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"Good Business" Jay-Z Was A Real Savage For This... How Irv Gotti Told HOV He Was Gonna Sign Nas During The Beef Days So Jay Pulled A Diabolical Move!
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“Nas Was Afraid To Get Killed” Irv Gotti Says He Lost Nas When He Tried To Persuade Him To Ride Thru A Baltimore Hood!
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“I Was Hot” Ja Rule Says He Was Ready To Go Nuclear Over 50 Cent's Comments About Irv Gotti's Death!
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50 Cent Reacts To Jay-Z, Beyonce & Blue Ivy Attending The Premiere Of ‘The Lion King: Mufasa’… Amidst The Jay-Z R*pe Allegations
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Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!
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Classic: That Time An MMA Fighter Did Absolutely Nothing & Paid The Price!
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Just Like That: He Wasn't Trying To Go To Jail Today!
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Y’all Agree? 50 Cent Says He Believes The NFL Will Probably Try To Cut Ties With Jay-Z Amid Allegations!
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"I Don't Play Baseball" Jay-Z Rejects Woman Who Wanted Hov To Sign Her Baseball!
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Nas Facetime's Jay-Z... Reacting To "Sorry Not Sorry" Verse.... Made Him Rewrite His Verse!
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Y’ll Agree? 50 Cent Says Future Is Bigger In The Streets Than Jay Z!
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Still Beefin': 50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Never Wanted Him On The Super Bowl Halftime Show & Says HOV Wants To Look Gay!
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Got His Foot On His Neck: 50 Cent Puts Diddy On Blast For Slapping Jay Z On the Butt And Alledegy Hints T.I. Being A Snitch!
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Thoughts? Jay-Z Said He Refused To Give Cousin $4,800 To Start A Business Despite His Billionaire Status!
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Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Photographer Who Is Suing Nas For Posting A Photo Of Himself & Tupac!
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Wrong For This: He Traumatized Them With This Prank!
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Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent An Idiot For Hurling A Mic At A Fan!
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“They Stabbed 50 Up!" Gene Deal Reveals The Real Reason 50 Cent Hates Irv Gotti & Ja Rule… Claims They Put A $25K Hit On Him.. Wasn’t Supreme!
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Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!
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LOL He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!
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Irv Gotti Responds To Folks Saying He Should Give His Artists Their Masters Back! “You Want To Take That From Me?”
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“We Gon’ See You. Smokin On Yo Grandpa” Supreme McGriff’s Son Calls Out 50 Cent For Trolling Irv Gotti’s Passing & Violating Lil Meech On IG!
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Clip Resurfaces Of Jay Z Speaking On Allegedly Keeping 16-Year-Old Rihanna In A Room Till 3 AM & Forcing Her To Sign To Him!
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Say What? Young Buck Claims His Beef With 50 Cent Was Fake! "We Master Planned This Out"
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Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"
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THE FISHING TRIP Rick Ross Continues To Troll 50 Cent: Says He Took 50 Cent’s Son 'Bruce Leeroy' Fishing And Now Wants To Buy Him A Chihuahua For His ‘Trauma’!
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CLOTHESLINE AT FIRST SIGHT Murder Inc.’s Chris Gotti Says He Clotheslined 50 Cent The First Time They Met.. Breaks Down The Ja Rule Vs 50 Beef
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Karen Gets Mad At A Man For Using A Parking Spot She Likes, He Plays It Well With That Last Reply!
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Do Ya'll Believe Him? Ja Rule Claims He Had A Physical Fight With 50 Cent And He Won!
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Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"
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$10K FOR FREAK OFFS Is This Why 50 Hates Diddy? 50 Cent’s BM Allegedly Testifies She Had Freak Offs With Diddy For 4 Years… Said He Paid Her $10K To Smash For 9 Days
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SMFH, He Did Not Just Do That!? Dude Does The Unthinkable With A Glock For $400!
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Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!
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Thoughts? Ray Jay Responds To The "$500K Or Dinner With Jay-Z" Question!
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NYC Mayor Responds To 50 Cent After 50 Called Him Out For Giving Illegal Immigrants $53M In Tax Payer Dollars!
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NAS ON ETHER Nas Says Jay-Z Was "Jealous" And Sick For Naming Himself Jehovah (Audio)
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"That's A Bit Unfair" Jay-Z Responds To Kanye West Calling Just Blaze A "COPYCAT" On Drink Champs!
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DJ Envy Defends 50 Cent Mic Throw That Bloodied Radio Host! "It Was An Accident"
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10 BELOW ZERO? 50 Cent Exposes Security Footage Of Jim Jones Allegedly Trying To Get Into His Studio During The NY Cold Front
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