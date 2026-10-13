THE PETTY KING Jay-Z Admits He Did A 50 Cent Commercial Just To Spite Irv Gotti For Trying To Sign Nas

By Thrillz
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28,647
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Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!

Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!

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123,234
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"Good Business" Jay-Z Was A Real Savage For This... How Irv Gotti Told HOV He Was Gonna Sign Nas During The Beef Days So Jay Pulled A Diabolical Move!

"Good Business" Jay-Z Was A Real Savage For This... How Irv Gotti Told HOV He Was Gonna Sign Nas During The Beef Days So Jay Pulled A Diabolical Move!

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122,754
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“Nas Was Afraid To Get Killed” Irv Gotti Says He Lost Nas When He Tried To Persuade Him To Ride Thru A Baltimore Hood!

“Nas Was Afraid To Get Killed” Irv Gotti Says He Lost Nas When He Tried To Persuade Him To Ride Thru A Baltimore Hood!

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133,880
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“I Was Hot” Ja Rule Says He Was Ready To Go Nuclear Over 50 Cent's Comments About Irv Gotti's Death!

“I Was Hot” Ja Rule Says He Was Ready To Go Nuclear Over 50 Cent's Comments About Irv Gotti's Death!

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78,044
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50 Cent Reacts To Jay-Z, Beyonce & Blue Ivy Attending The Premiere Of ‘The Lion King: Mufasa’… Amidst The Jay-Z R*pe Allegations

50 Cent Reacts To Jay-Z, Beyonce & Blue Ivy Attending The Premiere Of ‘The Lion King: Mufasa’… Amidst The Jay-Z R*pe Allegations

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112,072
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Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!

Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!

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207,816
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Classic: That Time An MMA Fighter Did Absolutely Nothing & Paid The Price!

Classic: That Time An MMA Fighter Did Absolutely Nothing & Paid The Price!

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121,653
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Just Like That: He Wasn't Trying To Go To Jail Today!

Just Like That: He Wasn't Trying To Go To Jail Today!

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139,207
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Y’all Agree? 50 Cent Says He Believes The NFL Will Probably Try To Cut Ties With Jay-Z Amid Allegations!

Y’all Agree? 50 Cent Says He Believes The NFL Will Probably Try To Cut Ties With Jay-Z Amid Allegations!

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50,924
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"I Don't Play Baseball" Jay-Z Rejects Woman Who Wanted Hov To Sign Her Baseball!

"I Don't Play Baseball" Jay-Z Rejects Woman Who Wanted Hov To Sign Her Baseball!

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251,742
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Nas Facetime's Jay-Z... Reacting To "Sorry Not Sorry" Verse.... Made Him Rewrite His Verse!

Nas Facetime's Jay-Z... Reacting To "Sorry Not Sorry" Verse.... Made Him Rewrite His Verse!

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242,568
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Y’ll Agree? 50 Cent Says Future Is Bigger In The Streets Than Jay Z!

Y’ll Agree? 50 Cent Says Future Is Bigger In The Streets Than Jay Z!

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82,347
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Still Beefin': 50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Never Wanted Him On The Super Bowl Halftime Show & Says HOV Wants To Look Gay!

Still Beefin': 50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Never Wanted Him On The Super Bowl Halftime Show & Says HOV Wants To Look Gay!

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120,204
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Got His Foot On His Neck: 50 Cent Puts Diddy On Blast For Slapping Jay Z On the Butt And Alledegy Hints T.I. Being A Snitch!

Got His Foot On His Neck: 50 Cent Puts Diddy On Blast For Slapping Jay Z On the Butt And Alledegy Hints T.I. Being A Snitch!

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154,943
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Thoughts? Jay-Z Said He Refused To Give Cousin $4,800 To Start A Business Despite His Billionaire Status!

Thoughts? Jay-Z Said He Refused To Give Cousin $4,800 To Start A Business Despite His Billionaire Status!

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220,622
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Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Photographer Who Is Suing Nas For Posting A Photo Of Himself & Tupac!

Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Photographer Who Is Suing Nas For Posting A Photo Of Himself & Tupac!

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134,207
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Wrong For This: He Traumatized Them With This Prank!

Wrong For This: He Traumatized Them With This Prank!

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144,335
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Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent An Idiot For Hurling A Mic At A Fan!

Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent An Idiot For Hurling A Mic At A Fan!

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101,227
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“They Stabbed 50 Up!" Gene Deal Reveals The Real Reason 50 Cent Hates Irv Gotti & Ja Rule… Claims They Put A $25K Hit On Him.. Wasn’t Supreme!

“They Stabbed 50 Up!" Gene Deal Reveals The Real Reason 50 Cent Hates Irv Gotti & Ja Rule… Claims They Put A $25K Hit On Him.. Wasn’t Supreme!

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78,699
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Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!

Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!

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131,901
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He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!

LOL He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!

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89,310
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Irv Gotti Responds To Folks Saying He Should Give His Artists Their Masters Back! “You Want To Take That From Me?”

Irv Gotti Responds To Folks Saying He Should Give His Artists Their Masters Back! “You Want To Take That From Me?”

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115,245
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“We Gon’ See You. Smokin On Yo Grandpa” Supreme McGriff’s Son Calls Out 50 Cent For Trolling Irv Gotti’s Passing & Violating Lil Meech On IG!

“We Gon’ See You. Smokin On Yo Grandpa” Supreme McGriff’s Son Calls Out 50 Cent For Trolling Irv Gotti’s Passing & Violating Lil Meech On IG!

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97,001
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Clip Resurfaces Of Jay Z Speaking On Allegedly Keeping 16-Year-Old Rihanna In A Room Till 3 AM & Forcing Her To Sign To Him!

Clip Resurfaces Of Jay Z Speaking On Allegedly Keeping 16-Year-Old Rihanna In A Room Till 3 AM & Forcing Her To Sign To Him!

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99,235
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Say What? Young Buck Claims His Beef With 50 Cent Was Fake! "We Master Planned This Out"

Say What? Young Buck Claims His Beef With 50 Cent Was Fake! "We Master Planned This Out"

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217,312
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Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"

Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"

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226,909
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Rick Ross Continues To Troll 50 Cent: Says He Took 50 Cent’s Son 'Bruce Leeroy' Fishing And Now Wants To Buy Him A Chihuahua For His ‘Trauma’!

THE FISHING TRIP Rick Ross Continues To Troll 50 Cent: Says He Took 50 Cent’s Son 'Bruce Leeroy' Fishing And Now Wants To Buy Him A Chihuahua For His ‘Trauma’!

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66,945
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Murder Inc.’s Chris Gotti Says He Clotheslined 50 Cent The First Time They Met.. Breaks Down The Ja Rule Vs 50 Beef

CLOTHESLINE AT FIRST SIGHT Murder Inc.’s Chris Gotti Says He Clotheslined 50 Cent The First Time They Met.. Breaks Down The Ja Rule Vs 50 Beef

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103,760
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Karen Gets Mad At A Man For Using A Parking Spot She Likes, He Plays It Well With That Last Reply!

Karen Gets Mad At A Man For Using A Parking Spot She Likes, He Plays It Well With That Last Reply!

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189,459
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Do Ya'll Believe Him? Ja Rule Claims He Had A Physical Fight With 50 Cent And He Won!

Do Ya'll Believe Him? Ja Rule Claims He Had A Physical Fight With 50 Cent And He Won!

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74,968
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Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"

Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"

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91,380
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Is This Why 50 Hates Diddy? 50 Cent’s BM Allegedly Testifies She Had Freak Offs With Diddy For 4 Years… Said He Paid Her $10K To Smash For 9 Days

$10K FOR FREAK OFFS Is This Why 50 Hates Diddy? 50 Cent’s BM Allegedly Testifies She Had Freak Offs With Diddy For 4 Years… Said He Paid Her $10K To Smash For 9 Days

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298,312
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SMFH, He Did Not Just Do That!? Dude Does The Unthinkable With A Glock For $400!

SMFH, He Did Not Just Do That!? Dude Does The Unthinkable With A Glock For $400!

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289,603
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Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!

Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!

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65,050
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Thoughts? Ray Jay Responds To The "$500K Or Dinner With Jay-Z" Question!

Thoughts? Ray Jay Responds To The "$500K Or Dinner With Jay-Z" Question!

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69,388
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NYC Mayor Responds To 50 Cent After 50 Called Him Out For Giving Illegal Immigrants $53M In Tax Payer Dollars!

NYC Mayor Responds To 50 Cent After 50 Called Him Out For Giving Illegal Immigrants $53M In Tax Payer Dollars!

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140,879
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Nas Says Jay-Z Was "Jealous" And Sick For Naming Himself Jehovah (Audio)

NAS ON ETHER Nas Says Jay-Z Was "Jealous" And Sick For Naming Himself Jehovah (Audio)

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36,762
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"That's A Bit Unfair" Jay-Z Responds To Kanye West Calling Just Blaze A "COPYCAT" On Drink Champs!

"That's A Bit Unfair" Jay-Z Responds To Kanye West Calling Just Blaze A "COPYCAT" On Drink Champs!

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159,216
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DJ Envy Defends 50 Cent Mic Throw That Bloodied Radio Host! "It Was An Accident"

DJ Envy Defends 50 Cent Mic Throw That Bloodied Radio Host! "It Was An Accident"

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51,034
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50 Cent Exposes Security Footage Of Jim Jones Allegedly Trying To Get Into His Studio During The NY Cold Front

10 BELOW ZERO? 50 Cent Exposes Security Footage Of Jim Jones Allegedly Trying To Get Into His Studio During The NY Cold Front

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138,932
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