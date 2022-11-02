Karen Harasses Airport Security Because a Typhoon Canceled Her Flight!

This Karen was furious with a random airline employee after her flight was delayed due to a typhoon in the region around the Philippines. According to jackie_solo_traveller, the taker of the video, the flight was only officially cancelled about 15 minutes before it was scheduled for takeoff, and the only help desk provided by the airlines was promptly closed, and passengers were told they were on their own for the time being. You can hear the whole story in a separate video here, where the situation is explained in more detail.



While this sounds like the crappiest of crappy airline situations, there is no doubt that the woman exploding onto the employee is doing nothing but making a lot of loud noises that help no one. After all, it wasn't the employees call to cancel the flight. Do you want your plane to take off in a typhoon? In the end, a man who appears to be the woman's boyfriend quells the situation. Posted By Ghost