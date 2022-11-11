Lucy Got Fans - Greenlight [Nashville, TN Artist]

New Tennessee Artist emerging on the scene with Hot New Single “Greenlight” out now. This single is about letting the ladies know to boss up, knowing thier power and setting boundaries.

Apple Link:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/greenlight-single/1653122082

