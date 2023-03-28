So Sad: The Six Victims Of A Fatal Shooting At A Private Christian Elementary School In Tennessee Have Been Identified By Police!
The six victims of a fatal shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Tennessee's capital city have been identified by police. Three students and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Mike Hill, 61; William Kinney, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Hallie Scruggs, 9.Posted by Joe
