"I Am Stunned" Don Lemon Says He Was Fired By CNN After 17 Years!
CNN news anchor Don Lemon said on Monday he had been fired from his position - the news breaking shortly after word of another major US media departure, that of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." Lemon said. Posted By Persist
